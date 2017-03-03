Maine lobsters: Red in the pot, green in the pocketbook

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Maine lobster fishermen set new records last year.

The state Department of Marine Resources announced Friday that the 2016 lobster catch totaled more than 131 million pounds, about ten million pounds more than the previous year. And those lobsters brought the fishermen $533 million at the dock. That's a $30 million increase over the previous year.

Lobster is by far the biggest and most valuable commercial fishery in Maine. The money from lobster has a major impact of the coastal economy as well as many other businesses.

The announcement was made at the Maine Fishermen's Forum in Rockland Friday morning. The forum runs through the weekend.

