Market Basket expansion stalled

BIDDEFORD, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Three years after Market Basket touted the success of its Biddeford store and hinted at further expansion into Maine, the popular New England grocery chain has yet to open a single new location in the state.

Supermarket industry analysts say a combination of changing market conditions – including an increasing number of shoppers buying groceries online – and the company’s diminished financial strength from a shareholder buyout in late 2014 have likely put Market Basket’s Maine expansion plans on hold.

