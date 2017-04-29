Rockefeller bequests fill coffers of Maine organizations

David Rockefeller, philanthropist and former chairman of Chase Manhattan Corp., arrives at the Museum of Modern Art's Annual Party in the Garden in New York on May 26, 2009 (Photo by Jb Reed/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller left more than $25 million to Maine institutions when he died in March.

Rockefeller was 101 when he died March 20. He left $20 million to the Land and Garden Preserve of Mount Desert Island in Seal Harbor, along with several other groups. The preserve works to protect gardens and natural areas on Mount Desert Island, where Acadia National Park is located.

Forbes, which obtained a copy of Rockefeller's will, reported online April 20 that Rockefeller also left tiny Buckle Island off Mount Desert Island to his daughter Eileen and gave his children the first crack at buying his $9 million Seal Harbor estate.

Rockefeller's family has vacationed on Mount Desert Island for generations. He was the son of philanthropist John D. Rockefeller Jr.

© 2017 WCSH-TV