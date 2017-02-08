Sappi infuses $165M into Skowhegan economy

The Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The paper industry in Skowhegan is getting a boost while so many other mills across Maine have struggled in recent years.

Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced jointly on Wednesday that Sappi Fine North America plans to invest $165 million in Paper Machine No. 1 at its Somerset Mill.

The statement released by the Senators said, "Sappi's investment is a critical, positive step forward in the ongoing effort to strengthen Maine’s forest economy by bolstering existing products and creating new ones."

