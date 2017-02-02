Super Bowl is a Super Weekend for Supermarkets

Bangor, Maine - While consumers stock up on snacks, beer and guacamole for their Super Bowl parties, grocery stores are stocking up on inventory just to meet their needs.

Super Bowl weekend is a big weekend for grocery stores across the country. Hannaford's store manager Vic Wood said customers come into his store on Broadway to start their Super Bowl shopping on Friday, but that Saturdays and Sundays are the busiest days because the customers like their food fresh.

Customers can pre-order foods like wings and ribs. Special Super Bowl cakes and pastries can be made as well. Their biggest seller? Avocados. He said that avocado sales double because of a high demand for guacamole.

The only thing that can make Super Bowl weekend even crazier in New England, is having the Patriots play. Wood said that enough inventory has been ordered to cover the customers needs, and Hannaford will have a full staff of employees on both Saturday and Sunday.

