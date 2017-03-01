Three-day forum takes stock of fishing industry

Lobster traps

ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) - The social event of the year is about to start for people who harvest and sell Maine seafood.

The Maine Fishermen's Forum takes place from Thursday to Saturday in Rockport. The annual event brings together fishermen, chefs, scientists and seafood industry representatives for a three-day discussion and celebration of Maine's signature export.

The forum includes seminars and demonstrations related to the fishing industry and marine issues. Topics will include everything from the science and management of the halibut fishery to perspectives on how to make lobster bait more sustainable.

The state Department of Marine Resources also typically releases Maine's annual seafood catch statistics during the forum. The big-ticket item is the lobster, which has experienced a record in value for six years in a row.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.