'Vacationland' visa shortage may spell summer trouble

(NEWS CENTER) — It may just be March, but folks in the hospitality industry are already thinking summer.

While they're not worried about attracting tourists, they are worried about whether they will have enough workers to help run their businesses. Specifically, temporary foreign workers — those who use the J-1 educational, cultural visa, usually students, and those who use the H-2B visa.

The problem is that the number of these types of visas has been reduced significantly this year, which means businesses from Kittery to Fort Kent will likely run into shortages in foreign workers.

It's a problem in a state that is the oldest in the country and currently experiencing a big labor shortage.

"I'm thinking, probably, we'll only get a third of the number of visas requested so we may lose as many as 2,000 workers out of that," said Greg Dugal, president of the Maine Innkeepers and Restaurants Association.

Dugal said it could be a bleak prospect for a state that relies so heavily upon its seasonal workforce — much of which is made up of temporary foreign workers — here on Visas.

He said they generally get about 5,000 J-1 workers and about 2,500 or so H-2B visa workers, "but because of the labor shortage there was an even larger demand for H-2B workers."

"There are a lot of really big hotels and a lot of seasonal needs that you can't meet with any other program besides this," said Bob Smith, who runs Sebasco Harbor Estates.

The seaside resort in Phippsburg is the largest employer in town, but Smith said he still needs help from the outside to run his resort and is urging Maine's congressional delegation to put pressure on Congress to adjust a cap that's about to kick in on the number of short-term work visas provided under the H-2B program. "You need to hire people from outside the country because there aren't enough in our neighborhood," he said.

Smith said he relies heavily on foreign workers to help run the day-to-day operations at Sebasco -- cleaning, cooking, maintenance.

And while college students make great workers, Smith said they head back to school mid- to late-August. "And we still got a lot of season left," he said. "So the European students who come on the J-1 program, they typically can come from late May and early June to mid-September, and so that kind of helps the tail end of the summer and the gap and everyone gets to work in the summer when we're so busy."

Maine tourism officials are anxiously waiting for changes to the visa process — a leveling of the playing field. Right now the program provides 66,000 visas nationwide. That cap was reached March 13.

Southern states, including Florida, have claimed a majority of the visas, securing foreign workers during the winter months.

Many states with later seasons, like ours here in Maine, scrambled to divvy up the remaining 11,000 temporary work visas.

"Unless that happens, we're not going to have any H2B workers this year," Smith said. That could be devastating to the Maine tourism industry, particularly in the later season start date Midcoast region, stretching from Boothbay to Bar Harbor.

At Sebasco Harbor Estates, it's a real possibility that will be tough but not insurmountable. Smith said it will require all hands on deck.

"But it's a really tough way to end a season," he said, "having a lot of people working a lot harder than they'd like with a lot more pressure to perform and you know, it's just too bad."

Sen. Susan Collins said she wants an audit of the H-2B program to ensure all available visas are issued.

And there's a standalone bill that's expected to be introduced this week, co-authored by Sens. Collins and Angus King, aimed at increasing the number of visas and re-instating the returning working visa program.

It's a seasonal workforce issue that is very important here in Vacationland.

