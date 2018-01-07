1 winning ticket for $570M Powerball jackpot

Powerball tickets. (Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images, 2004 Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Latest on the large lottery jackpots (all times local):



12:07 a.m.



One Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire has matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million grand prize.



The winning numbers drawn Saturday night to claim the nation's seventh largest jackpot were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.



A Powerball winner may choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.



The winning ticket was drawn one day after a single Mega Millions ticket purchased in Florida matched all six numbers to claim $450 million, the nation's 10th largest jackpot.



The odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.5 million.

