1-year-old boy killed after being run over by truck outside Alton Elementary School identified

ALTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Officials identified the 18-month-old boy who was run over by a truck at Alton Elementary School as Drake Sechrest from Howland.

Police say Drake's mother, Caitlin Carroll, along with eight other family members were all present at the time of the accident Friday around 4:30 p.m.

The truck was being driven by the school's janitor, 49-year-old George Madore of Old Town.

Officials say Drake wandered away from his family when Madore's truck ran him over. They say the boy was watching a family member drive a go-kart in the school's parking lot.

Drake died about 20 minutes later, according to police.

Alton Elementary is part of RSU #34.

