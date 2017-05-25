WLBZ
Close

15 people loss homes in Dexter apartment fire

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 6:39 AM. EDT May 26, 2017

DEXTER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a home fire that displaced 15 people in Dexter. 

It happened on Thursday night at the apartment building on Free street in Dexter. 

The fire department says they received a call about a fire on the front porch of the building and by the time they got to the home, the fire had spread inside. 

The Red Cross is helping the families find a place to stay. 

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories