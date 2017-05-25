15 people loss homes in Dexter apartment fire

Orange Dancing Flame (Photo: Photograph by Dann McKenzie- www.fineartphoto.ca)

DEXTER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a home fire that displaced 15 people in Dexter.

It happened on Thursday night at the apartment building on Free street in Dexter.

The fire department says they received a call about a fire on the front porch of the building and by the time they got to the home, the fire had spread inside.

The Red Cross is helping the families find a place to stay.

