15-year-old boy charged in Presque Isle sexting case

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Presque Isle Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a sexting incident involving nearly 20 girls. Officials say the incident occurred over summer break.

The boy, who attended Presque Isle high school has been expelled and has been charged with 16 counts of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, which is a class C felony.

The victims attend both the Presque Isle Middle School and Presque Isle High School. Their ages range from 12 to 17.

According to police, the juvenile sent threatening messages on social media apps demanding the girls send him nude images of themselves, or posing in provocative positions. If the girls did not give into the demands, he threatened to release embarrassing information or make up embarrassing information about the girls and spread it.

Police say the high school became aware of the incident on August 21st and notified them right away.

