16-year-old driver, younger brother hurt in crash

An SUV driven by 16-year-old Tabytha Hembree rolled onto its roof after a crash with a dump truck (Photo: Maine State Police)

PITTSTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The drive to school went terribly wrong for a brother and sister, leaving them with serious injuries.

Maine State Police said 16-year-old Tabytha Hembree and 12-year-old Alexander Hembree set off for school in Gardiner from their home in Pittston on Thursday morning. They were only a short way into the trip when police said Tabytha pulled out onto Route 27 into the path of a small dump truck towing a tractor.

The SUV carrying the children rolled over onto its roof. The two of them were pulled free by members of the Gardiner Fire Department and sent to MaineGeneral hospital in Augusta. Police described their injuries as serious.

Maine State Police said the dump truck was heading south on Route 27 in Pittston when it collided with an SUV that pulled out in front of it (Photo: Maine State Police)

The dump truck was driven by 55-year-old Larry Merrifield from Winthrop. Police said his injuries were minor and did not require hospital care.

The crash rendered the intersection of Route 27 and Old Cedar Grove Road impassable to traffic for several hours through the morning.

