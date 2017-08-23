WLBZ
16-year-old Sanford teen killed in Acton dirt bike crash

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 11:03 AM. EDT August 23, 2017

ACTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal dirt bike accident that happened Tuesday night in Acton.

Sheriff William King Jr. says 16-year-old Aric Davis of Sanford was driving a dirt bike when it crashed into the side of a car on Route 109 in Acton. 

King says Davis died at the scene. 

King says Davis was driving a 2005 Kawasaki dirt bike on Route 109 toward Shapleigh when he hit the side of a 2005 Jeep Cherokee as it was turning left into the Acton Trading Post. 

The crash, that happened around 7:30 p.m., is being reconstructed by sheriff’s deputies. 

