WLBZ
Close

24-year-old texting while driving crashes into building

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 7:43 AM. EDT October 06, 2017

ROCHESTER, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) — According to police a 24-year-old was texting when he drove into a building early Friday morning in Rochester. 

Police said Jonathan Funk from Farmington, New Hampshire was turning a corning in a parking lot when he drove over a curb and kept going into the Merrimack Mortgage Company building, damaging a large window and its support system. 

The business was closed because it happened at 12:00 a.m and no one was injured. 

Funk was summonsed for Use of Mobile Electronic Devices While Driving; Prohibition and Handicapped Parking.

The Rochester Police are asking anyone who may have see the accident to call Officer Alexander at (603) 330-7128.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories