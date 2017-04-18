408-pound Maine black bear killed crossing Sanford Road

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Wells want to remind you that Maine bears are active and looking for food.



This past weekend the department received many inquiries into a an accident involving a Maine black bear.



Posting on their Facebook page, the department says the bear was crossing Sanford Road near Highpine Loop Road when it was struck by a vehicle. No one in the vehicle was injured but the bear was killed instantly.



The bear weighed in at 408 pounds, dressed, but it is believed to have been even heavier before the accident.



Police are alerting residents to bring in your bird feeders and secure your trash.





Wildlife Biologist Cory Stearns says there are more than 32,000 bears in Maine, and the population is growing in York and Cumberland counties. Most wake up from their long winter slumber around April 1.

He says it's the search for food that brings them to your backyard. Bird feeders and trash are big attractions, but Stearns says they'll venture farther if they have to as they wait for food to start growing again.

