79-year-old woman with Alzheimer's found safe

UPDATE: Baston has been found safe
LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in Lewiston are asking the public's help in finding an elderly woman with Alzheimer's.
79-year-old Maxine Baston walked away from her home on Ash Street Thursday around 6:40 p.m., according to police. She also has additional medical issues separate from Alzheimer's.
If you've seen Baston, you're asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421 or 911 with any information.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs