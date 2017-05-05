Abandoned baby otter was 'swimming for its life,' rescuers say

This otter was rescued from a canal by SRP workers April 20, 2017. (Photo: Arizona Game and Fish)

If there was a name for this adorable little otter it would have to be "Lucky."

"My operator noticed something floating in the canal and he turned and hollered, 'hey, check that out. What is that,'" said Craig Boggs, a carpenter with the Salt River Project.

They had spotted this little otter pup that was swimming for its life.

"He would go under water and come back up and fight a little bit more. He was calling for his momma, we assumed, because being a baby," Boggs said. "It would go back under water and fight and come back up. He was about to give up. He was pretty exhausted."

Boggs and his co-workers had been working by the canal when they saw the otter in the water.

After a couple of tries they were able to pull it to safety.

"Put him up on the bank and he was just about gone and he was running out of air," said Boggs.

No one knows how this little pup ended up in the canal, but luckily he ended up in the right hands.

"Just one of nature's thing," Boggs said. "You can't let it go. I mean, if you can save it. It's the right thing to do. I mean, didn't want to let the little fella die on it's own. It's not right."

The otter was handed over to the Arizona Game and Fish Wildlife Center. A vet determined the otter was dehydrated, hungry and infested with fleas that made it anemic.

Game and Fish rehydrated and fed the animal, nursing it back to health before eventually turning it over to Out of Africa Wildlife Park on April 26.

The department said in a release that it needs up to $5,000 to help a sick animal get back healthy again. In the last month, Game and Fish has rescued three baby animals: a deer fawn, an otter and a bobcat.

Game and Fish has started a text campaign to help animals who need care. To donate to the department's Wildlife Center, text CRITTER to 41444.

This adorable story is a reminder that if you see someone in need, you otter help out.

