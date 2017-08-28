Accused killer of James Haskell goes to court

Police look for evidence at the home in West Gardiner where James Haskell was found shot to death on June 17, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Two months after James Haskell was shot to death, prosecutors are ready to make their case against the man accused of killing him.

Twenty-six-year-old Derrick L. Dupont will appear in court on Monday in Augusta. Maine Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland said Dupont was indicted in connection to Haskell's death last Thursday and arrested on Friday.

James Haskell of Chelsea was 41 years old when he died in a shooting at a home in West Gardiner

Police said Haskell was shot in the early morning hours of June 17 outside a home in West Gardiner where a party was being celebrated. Haskell was 41 years old and lived in Chelsea.

