Accused killer of James Haskell goes to court

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Two months after James Haskell was shot to death, prosecutors are ready to make their case against the man accused of killing him.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH A RELATED STORY BY NEWS CENTER
Twenty-six-year-old Derrick L. Dupont will appear in court on Monday in Augusta. Maine Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland said Dupont was indicted in connection to Haskell's death last Thursday and arrested on Friday.
Police said Haskell was shot in the early morning hours of June 17 outside a home in West Gardiner where a party was being celebrated. Haskell was 41 years old and lived in Chelsea.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs