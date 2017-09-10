Mother, grandparents of accused Rockport man among victims, according to family friend

ROCKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A close family friend of accused Groton killer Orion Krause, says three family members are among the victims of the killings.

Sherman Stanley, a close friend of Alexander Krause, father of 22-year-old accused killer Orion Krause, says Orien's mother Buffy, Buffy's elderly parents, and a caregiver were victims of Friday's killings in Groton, Massachusetts.

22-year-old Orion Krause from Rockport has been charged with four counts of murder after what police called a domestic violence incident. Krause is expected to be arraigned Monday in Ayer District Court in the late morning.

Identifying information about the victims continues to be withheld pending positive official identification by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Stanley said he believes Buffy and Orion went to visit her elderly parents on Friday.

