Add another notch to Porcello's towering loss column

Rick Porcello of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Fenway Park on September 10, 2017 in Boston (Photo: Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) - Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello was dealt his major league-leading 17th loss, the victim of poor run support once again as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Sunday.



Porcello (9-17) took a 1-0 lead into the fifth, when Wilson Ramos and Evan Longoria hit RBI singles. Boston has scored two runs or fewer 18 times in 30 starts while Porcello was in the game. He gave up five hits in five innings.



Ramos homered in the sixth off Brandon Workman, a drive that just cleared the center field wall, and Lucas Duda went deep in the seventh against Robby Scott.

