Addiction to success lands Chainsmokers on Forbes list

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A musician from Maine has joined very exclusive company as one of the world's highest paid celebrities.

The list is compiled each year by Forbes magazine. When the latest edition was released on Monday, it ranked the Chainsmokers at number 65.

The Chainsmokers are a musical act consisting of Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart. According to Forbes, the duo earned $38 million over the past year. Their success this year also included a Grammy award for best dance recording for the song "Don't Let Me Down." Some of their other hits include "Closer," "Roses" and "#Selfie."

Taggart has come a long way from his childhood in Maine. He was born in Portland and attended school in Freeport. His teachers say his talents were already apparent to them by the techno music he performed for his senior project.

