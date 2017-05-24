Adolescent eagle spotted in Portland's Back Cove

(Photo: Portland Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An eagle in an urban setting is a pretty rare sight, especially within the state's largest city, but this youngin' ventured out Wednesday morning to check things out.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the city of Portland's Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department uploaded five photos of the immature bird, capturing its epic flight over the estuary basin.

"Look who visited Back Cove this morning!" the post reads. "You never know what you will run into while visiting our beautiful City Parks."

Noting the eagle's speckled feathers, the department estimates the bird is between 4-5 years old, which puts it within a year or less of adulthood.

According to a 2007 study conducted by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Maine had a total of 414 bald eagle breeding pairs statewide, ranking it seventh among the Lower 48 states after Minnesota (1,312), Florida (1,133), Wisconsin (1,065), Washington (848), Michigan (482) and Oregon (470).

Last year, a Cornell Univesity ornithology lab instructor told the Washington Post that, "[bald eagles] are coming in on their own and putting their nests in people’s front yards, and in parks and in gardens and things like that. That just didn’t happen in the ’60s and ’70s. They’d pick a big tree that was way the heck away from all the people."

Back Cove is one of more than 60 parks and playgrounds within the city's park division. Learn more about the PRF Department here.

