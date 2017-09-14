AG's office files complaint against man seen in viral hate crime video

37-year-old Jesse James Taylor of Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A complaint has been filed against a Portland man who was charged with a hate crime last month, Attorney General Janet Mills announced Thursday.

Jesse James Taylor, 37, was arrested August 2 for an incident at Sisters Gourmet Deli in Monument Square in Portland.

The complaint, filed under the Maine Civil Rights Act, says the AG's office wants to see an order barring Taylor from having contact with the owner or employees of Sisters Gourmet Deli, from coming into the deli or onto Monument Square, according to the complaint.

Police say Taylor was inside the deli when he began yelling at the employees and knocking things off of the counter. The incident was caught on camera and posted to Facebook -- an incident that went viral and sparked outrage.

“No one should be subject to bias-motivated threats of violence at the workplace or elsewhere," Attorney General Janet Mills said. "My office is bringing this action to protect the female staff of Sisters Gourmet Deli from Taylor’s threats of harm based on his apparent bias against women, especially women who he perceives to be gay.”

The complaint alleges that Taylor came into the restaurant and asked one of the four female employees if she had “any weed.” When the employee said no, Taylor accused the female employees of thinking “you are better workers than a hard-working man.”

He allegedly went on to yell anti-gay epithets at the female employees and threatened that they were “going to burn in hell” and they were “going to die.”

Taylor said, “I know your faces,” according to the complaint. He continued to threaten and harass the female staff until two male passersby were summoned to the Deli and asked him to leave the premises.

The Maine Civil Rights Act authorizes the Attorney General to bring an action against any person who uses violence or the threat of violence based on his bias against the victim’s race, color, religion, sex, ancestry, national origin, physical or mental disability or sexual orientation.

© 2017 WCSH-TV