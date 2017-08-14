Airport in a lather over flood of foam

Cars practically disappeared in the flood of foam coming out of a building at the Auburn-Lewiston Airport (Photo: Auburn Fire Department)

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Looking like it had just been lathered up for the world's biggest shave, a section of Auburn-Lewiston Airport was covered in foam.

The Auburn Fire Department posted pictures of the mess on its Facebook page.

The post said the foam system was activated accidentally on Monday morning. So much foam was produced, it practically swallowed up cars outside of the building where it originated.

Four employees could not be located in the initial response to the situation. But firefighters said they were all eventually found unharmed.

© 2017 WCSH-TV