Abducted babies mentioned in Amber Alert rescued from Texas home

UPDATE--- The Amber Alert will be canceled after the kids were found at a home in Angleton, police say

Safe and sound!!! @FreeportPD successfully negotiated release of 2 baby brothers who were abducted. What great news! #khou11 pic.twitter.com/MgahJ8tjqg — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) April 7, 2017

This is a developing story. Previous story follows.

FREEPORT, Texas -- An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-month-old Daniel Smith and 17-month-old Dominic Smith out of Freeport, south of Houston.

The alert was issued early Friday morning.

The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Ashley Smith and 26-year-old Ryan Smith.

According to officials, the children were taken in a red 1997 Jeep Cherokee. That Jeep and the male suspect have since been located, however.

The female suspect and the kids are now believed to be in a blue Toyota Corolla with plates HTY5331.

The children are believed to be in grave or immediate danger, according to police.

Call 911 or Freeport PD at 979-239-1211 if you have any information.

