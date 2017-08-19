Amtrak brings back 1955 dome rail car to Downeaster train

Amtrak's Great Dome Car arrives in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Amtrak is bringing back a domed railcar that offers panoramic views for riders of the Downeaster.



The Downeaster will begin four daily trips starting Saturday using the "Amtrak Great Dome rail car." The rail car features an upper level with windows on all sides.



Riders will have views of the coastline, marshes and streams along the Downeaster route.



Seating in the Dome Car is available to Downeaster passengers at no extra cost, but those seats are unreserved and available on a first-come, first-served basis.



The dome car is available through Sept. 24. The Downeaster runs from Boston to Brunswick, Maine.

