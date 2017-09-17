Animal Refuge League Facebook post goes viral, special cat gets adopted

Dougie in a kitty carrier (Photo: Custom)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This story is sure to make the hearts cat lovers melt.

On Friday, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland posted a picture on their Facebook page of one of their senior cats, 15-year-old Dougie.

The post said that Dougie loves to be held- all the time- and that when he isn't, his meows can be heard from "galaxies far away." So, the staff decided carrying Dougie in a Baby Bjorn carrier would do the trick while keeping hands free.

The post was shared almost 350 times and got more than 3,000 likes- it was even picked up for a feature in the Huffington Post!

All that viral notoriety paid off. Dougie was adopted the next day, and his new mom came prepared with her own carrying sling.

Have a happy life, Dougie!

