Aroma Joe robbery suspects appear in court

McGahey on left and Jalbert on right

WATERBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—2 York County men were arraigned Wednesday on Robbery charges.

Monday night police were called to Aroma Joe’s Coffee Shop, on Main Street in Waterboro, for a report of a robbery.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a suspicious vehicle had been in the area just prior to a man going to the take out window of the store, displaying a knife and demanding money. The robber fled immediately.

As a result of an investigation by sheriff's deputies and state troopers, 27-year-old Adam Jalbert, from Waterboro and 30-year-old Coty McGahey, from Saco were arrested for robbery.

At the video arraignment bail was set at $10,000 cash for Jalbert and McGahey’s bail is set at $15,000 cash.

Both are scheduled for court appearances in November in Alfred Superior Court.

