Art donation appeals to animal shelter's good breeding

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A nice painting can help make a house feel more like a home. Even a doghouse, apparently.

An anonymous donor gave nearly 50 works by Maine artists to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

To bridge the gap between animal lovers and art lovers, Thomaston Place Auction Galleries offered to help the shelter find buyers for its collection at a reduced commission. The lot is valued at about $70,000. It will be auctioned off next Friday.

The Animal Refuge League said it will use the money to upgrade the now vacant building that once served as its headquarters for new uses.

