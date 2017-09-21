Artist brings Maine atmosphere to Batman comics

Comic book artist Sean Murphy hunches over the drawing board at his home studio in Portland (Photo: Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Holy municipal government! Is that Portland City Hall on the pages of the new Batman comic book? Almost, old chum. It’s actually Gotham City Hall, where city fathers base their battles against The Joker, The Penguin and assorted super-villains. But it looks just like that place where Portland officials battle each other over waterfront views and school renovations.

The spitting image of Portland City Hall will appear in the DC Comics publication “Batman: White Knight #1,” which goes on sale Oct. 4. The comic book’s artist and writer, Sean Murphy, moved to Portland about a year ago from Brooklyn and finds that its Victorian vibe is perfect for his personal vision of Gotham City.

