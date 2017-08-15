As Brown bows out, Scalabrine steps up

Former Celtics player Brian Scalabrine teaches campers in the Seeds of Peace program in Otisfield to work through their differences on the basketball court

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- When the Celtics need a burst of energy off the bench, Brian Scalabrine delivers. That was true in his playing career and remains true in retirement.

Scalabrine answers the call once again on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field in Portland. The Sea Dogs had originally arranged for Celtics star Jaylen Brown to meet with fans during the game and throw out the ceremonial first pitch. But after Brown canceled his appearance, Scalabrine agreed to take his place and make sure the Celtics were represented.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 25, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston (Photo: Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Scalabrine played with the Celtics from 2005 to 2010, including the 2008 championship season. He remains tied to the team as a television analyst with Comcast Sports New England.

Maine is familiar territory for Scalabrine. He is a frequent visitor to the Seeds of Peace camp in Otisfield. The camp brings together teenagers from parts of the world where fighting is rampant and tries to build friendships that transcend historic hatreds. Scalabrine helps foster those relationships by teaching them to work as a team on the basketball court.

Israeli and Palestinian teenagers play on the same basketball team under the guidance of former Celtics player Brian Scalabrine at Seeds of Peace in Otisfield

Tuesday's game between the Sea Dogs and Altoona Curve is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. After throwing the first pitch, Scalabrine will be available to sign autographs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

© 2017 WCSH-TV