As Brown bows out, Scalabrine steps up

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- When the Celtics need a burst of energy off the bench, Brian Scalabrine delivers. That was true in his playing career and remains true in retirement.
Scalabrine answers the call once again on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field in Portland. The Sea Dogs had originally arranged for Celtics star Jaylen Brown to meet with fans during the game and throw out the ceremonial first pitch. But after Brown canceled his appearance, Scalabrine agreed to take his place and make sure the Celtics were represented.
Scalabrine played with the Celtics from 2005 to 2010, including the 2008 championship season. He remains tied to the team as a television analyst with Comcast Sports New England.
Maine is familiar territory for Scalabrine. He is a frequent visitor to the Seeds of Peace camp in Otisfield. The camp brings together teenagers from parts of the world where fighting is rampant and tries to build friendships that transcend historic hatreds. Scalabrine helps foster those relationships by teaching them to work as a team on the basketball court.
Tuesday's game between the Sea Dogs and Altoona Curve is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. After throwing the first pitch, Scalabrine will be available to sign autographs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs