Attorneys general in Maryland, D.C. to bring 'major lawsuit' against President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) -- NBC News reports that the attorneys general of Maryland and Washington, D.C., plan to file a "major lawsuit" against President Donald Trump as early as Monday.
NBC News reports that Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and D.C. A.G., Karl Racine, did not disclose the focus of the litigation. They said in a statement they would formally announce Monday afternoon.
The Washington Post reported that the lawsuit would allege that Trump has violated constitutional anti-corruption restrictions by accepting payments and benefits from foreign governments since he became president.
No further details were immediately available.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs