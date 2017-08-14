Augusta vigil against hate groups, racism

Protesters at vigil for Charlottesville victims on Monday.

About 100 people gathered on the steps of the state house, Monday for a vigil against racism and hate groups in response to the tragic events in Charlottesville, Virgina this weekend.

The vigil was organized by Capital Area Indivisible, an dedicated to bringing together activists opposed to President Trump.

Members of the group varied in age, but almost all sang songs and chanted together for most of the two hours they stood on the sidewalk.

“People have a reason to be fearful because you don't know who you can trust at this point,” said Toni Goncalves.

Organizers of the vigil say they hope it inspires people who attended to join other protests in the future.

