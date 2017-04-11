Australian mom gives birth to 13-pound baby

Brian Corrigan Jr. is a big sensation in his native Australia after tipping the scales at 13 pounds. (Photo: Screenshot via Facebook)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- A wish came true for an Australian mother back in January when she delivered a 13-pound baby, one of the largest born in the country.

Natashia Corrigan told Austrailian TV network 7 News that she "always wanted a little fat baby and I've got a big one!"

Baby Brian Liddle Jr. was welcomed into the world on January 24 and was a big hit. Mother Natashia and dad Brian were "overwhelmed with all the visits, calls messages, posts, comments and tags of well wishes from literally everyone," Corrigan wrote on a Facebook post.

Brian Jr. is Corrigan's third baby. She has already given birth to two daughters at 8 pounds 4 ounces and 7 pounds 12 ounces, 7 News reported.

While the baby is considered to be a record-breaking birth down under, it should also be noted that Corrigan delivered the baby without the assistance of an epidural. Instead, she used a mixture of nitrous oxide (laughing gas) and oxygen, according to Buzzfeed.

Corrigan was prepared for the super-sized delivery as Brian Jr. weighed nine pounds six months inot the pregnancy. She still opted for the natural birth.

"I think I was in a bit of shock because the birth was natural and I only had gas so I was still in a bit of shock just from that, Corrigan said to 7 News.

