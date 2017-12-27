Police suspect body found is missing Baldwin woman

December 20, 2017 was the last time anyone has seen Lawrene Alexander (Photo: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE (12/27): A body believed to be Lawrene Alexander was found Wednesday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. They say the investigation is ongoing and they're working with the Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death.

BALDWIN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A week has passed since the last time anyone has seen Lawrene Alexander.

She is 59 years old and lives in the Baldwin area.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Alexander disappeared last Wednesday, December 20. Whether she is walking or taking a vehicle, police said they are not sure about her mode of transportation. No other details about her health or personal history were provided.

Information regarding Alexander's whereabouts can be shared with police by calling (207) 893-2810 or (888) 501-1111.

© 2017 WCSH-TV