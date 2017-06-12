Bangor literacy program

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Body of woman burned 'beyond recognition' in…Jun 12, 2017, 3:23 p.m.
-
Friends: man killed in Orrington standoff was a good…Jun 12, 2017, 8:56 p.m.
-
Firefighter in Limestone explosion: ‘I'm lucky to be alive'Jun 12, 2017, 9:24 p.m.