BB gun sighting leads to arrests at Long Creek

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Concerns about a possible gunman brought police to the parking lot of the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Police said Long Creek staff called them around 6 a.m. on Friday after seeing what looked like a gun being handled by the driver of a van parked outside the facility.

Officers arrested two men they found inside the van. Eighteen-year-old Brenden Fuller was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing and threatening display of a firearm. He was accompanied by a 17-year-old who was then confined to Long Creek on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal trespassing.

Police said the van in which they were found had been stolen from Bangor. A search of the vehicle turned up two BB guns that police said were meant to look like real firearms.

South Portland Police and investigators from Long Creek are working together on the case. Police said they don't know why the two teenagers had gone there.

