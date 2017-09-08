Bear hunter dies from fall from tree stand in Maine

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

TOWNSHIP 4 ND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Warden Service says a bear hunter died when he fell from a tree stand.

Wardens say 62-year-old Thomas Pelletier, of Wareham, Massachusetts, was found unresponsive under the tree stand by a friend Thursday night in a remote part of Hancock County.

A Massachusetts bow hunter has died after falling from his tree stand. The Maine Warden Service is investigating — Bill Green (@billgreensmaine) September 8, 2017

They say the friend, 56-year-old Richard Rooks, of Westford, Massachusetts, went for help after trying to revive Pelletier.

Game wardens worked through the night with the state medical examiner's office to document the fatal accident and remove Pelletier from the woods. Game wardens continue to investigate.

© 2017 Associated Press