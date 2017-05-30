Belfast man dies from complications after police use stun gun

NEWS CENTER logo

BELFAST, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Dennis Ward, 71, of Belfast, died as a result of complications after being shot with a stun gun by police on Saturday.

According to Belfast Police, shots were heard by authorities at about 7:15 p.m. while a domestic assault incident was being reported.

When police arrived at Ward's residence on Lincolnville Avenue in Belfast they were approached by Ward while he was armed. Ward fired the gun into the ground in their presence. Ward was directly told to drop his weapon. As Ward raised his pistol toward the officers, Sgt. Cook tased Ward. Officer Kolko discharged his weapon but did not hit Ward as he fell only from the taser clips.

Ward was taken to Waldo County General Hospital after the incident. Complications from the taser led to a medical incident that Ward never recovered from.

Ward died at WCGH at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

