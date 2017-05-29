Belfast man dies from taser after gun-related police response

NEWS CENTER logo

(NEWS CENTER) -- Dennis Ward, at least 71, of Belfast, died as a result of complications after being tased by police on Saturday.

According to Belfast Police, shots were heard by authorities while a domestic assault incident was being reported.

When police arrived at Ward's residence on Lincolnville Avenue in Belfast they were approached by Ward with a gun in hand. Ward was asked repeatedly to drop his weapon. As Ward raised his pistol toward the officers, Sgt. Cook tased Ward. Officer Kolko discharged his weapon but did not hit Ward as he fell from the taser.

Ward was taken to Waldo County General after the incident. Complications from the taser led to a medical incident that Ward never recovered from.

Ward died at WCGH at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

