Benjamin Ludwig is a public school teacher in New Hampshire and not long after he and his wife were married they adopted a girl with autism.
That experience provided some of the inspiration for his highly praised new novel, "The Original Ginny Moon."
Reviewers say Ludwig has created a remarkable character in Ginny Moon - a girl who is lovable and irritating, clever and obtuse, but always genuine.
One librarian said after reading "The Original Ginny Moon" that it's hard to believe Benjamin Ludwig hasn't been publishing novels before now.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs