Betts bats big, buoys BoSox

The Red Sox dugout erupts in celebration after Mookie Betts hits a two-run homer against the Oakland Athletics in the sixth inning at Fenway Park on Sept. 12, 2017 in Boston (Photo: Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) - Mookie Betts hit two home runs and a two-run triple, and the Boston Red Sox rolled past the Oakland Athletics 11-1 on Tuesday night.



The Red Sox, winners of five of their last six, pushed their American League East lead back to four games over the Yankees following New York's loss to 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.



Betts went 3 for 5 with six RBIs. He's driven in three runs or more in a team-high 11 games.



The loss snaps a five-game win streak for the A's. They managed just one run and one hit off Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5), who struck out nine over six innings.



Sean Manaea (10-10) was pulled after giving up seven earned runs on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

© 2017 Associated Press