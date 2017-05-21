Biden to Colby grads: 'You have to get engaged in the political process'

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Former Vice President Joe Biden made the trip to Waterville Sunday to address the class of 2017, and to give them advice on how to navigate a changing America.

He received a standing ovation after his speech – and an honorary degree.

“There is no reason why your generation can't do the same and better than ours did,” he told the graduates. “You are better equipped. You're better educated. You're more informed. You are more engaged.”

He told students that in an increasingly digital age, it's important to focus on humanity and getting to know people.

“The problem that's going on in the Congress now is we don't tell stories to one another anymore,” he said. “It sounds silly but I mean it. We don't know each other anymore.”

He focused on an accepting America - praising students from other countries, and telling every single one to 'Come back to America' as he shook their hands and hugged some.

Biden never mentioned President Trump's name - but his speech had points obviously directed toward the Trump administration.

He said the most recent election brought out the worst in America. “I thought we had passed the days where it was acceptable for politicians at all levels to bestow legitimacy on hate speech,” he said.

He encouraged students to get involved in stopping any hate - including against women - on their own campuses. “Each and every one of you has to stand up to the indignity of sexual assault. Stand against the indignity of excusing harassment,” he said before referencing an old controversy surrounding Trump during the election cycle. “Talk about ending this notion of locker rooms and the talk that goes on. It doesn't go on like somebody said it does.”

Biden spoke for nearly 40 minutes about a variety of topics - and at the end, left students with this one demand. “All the polling data shows your generation is by far the most tolerant, the most capable, the most engaged of any generation in American history,” he said. “But it also shows you don't want to be engaged in politics. Overwhelmingly, you don't want to be engaged in the process. You have to be. You have to be.”

Another member of the Obama administration was at Colby for the ceremony – former Attorney General Sally Yates.

Yates was fired by President Trump 10 days into his presidency.

She was at Colby to watch her son graduate.

