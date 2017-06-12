Bizarre photo of shaved husky goes viral

Bizarre photo of shaved husky going viral. (Photo: Twitter @OmonaKami)

(KUTV) For anyone frustrated by 'the dress,' we've got another optical illusion for you. Except this time, it's dog-related.

Twitter user @OmonaKami posted this picture of a husky "with absolutely no body hair."

If you've never seen a husky with absolutely no body hair then here you go. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/BQww3jUbmB — Shishou 🌐 (@OmonaKami) June 8, 2017

The bizarre photo is going viral because, let's be honest, have you ever seen a shaved husky?

However, the photo is going viral for another, more controversial reason. According to Dr. Karen Becker, double-coated breeds of dogs, such as huskies, "should never be shaved unless there's a medical reason to do so."

Becker says the double coats act as an insulator to help keep the dog cool. In addition, Becker says dogs with white or light-colored coats are vulnerable to sunburn when their coats are short.

