Body found in Massachusetts thought to be that of missing student

Franklin, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER) Police say a body has been discovered in Franklin, Massachusetts, and they believe it is the body of a missing 20 year old. According to NECN, Police believe it is Matthew Doherty, a Duke University student who was home in Massachusetts for summer break. Police say the body was discovered around 2:30 this afternoon in thick underbrush near Interstate 495. At this time, there is no positive identification, but police say the body is that of a white male and they believe it is Doherty. He was last seen leaving a party last weekend, and some of his clothes and shoes were found in that area. Franklin police are expected to hold a press conference. We'll bring you more on this story as details emerge.

