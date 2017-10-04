Body of missing 23 year-old from Dover found in woods

DOVER, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) — The body of 23-year-old Brycen Couture was found Wednesday morning in a wooded area and police said it appears he died from suicide.
Police said Couture's body was found near Broadway in Dover and that he had been dead for a time before they found him in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Couture had been missing since Wednesday, Sept. 27 when he was last seen at a friend's home on Broadway in Dover.
Family members filed a missing persons report with Dover Police Department on Saturday after they had not heard from him for some time.
Police said it appears Couture committed suicide.
