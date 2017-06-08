Bomb threat reported at L.L. Bean manufacturing facility

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The L.L. Bean manufacturing facility in Brunswick has been cleared after a bomb threat forced the building to evacuate Thursday evening.

Brunswick Police say they were called to the facility on Industrial Parkway around 6 p.m. 200 employees were evacuated as a precaution while K-9 units worked to sweep the building.

Workers were allowed back inside after three hours.

Brunswick PD called to LL Bean manufacturing facility in Brunswick for bomb threat at 6PM. They're still here. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/HhROHCaIiP — Dustin Wlodkowski (@DWLODKOWSKI) June 9, 2017

PD says state police K-9s are still in building making sure everything is safe. 200 employees were evacuated as precaution. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/kFSgaawCHt — Dustin Wlodkowski (@DWLODKOWSKI) June 9, 2017

Employees w/ keys allowed to leave but those w/o like these 2 can't because no one is allowed in building except police. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/XWnp16TVty — Dustin Wlodkowski (@DWLODKOWSKI) June 9, 2017

Many employees ended up in parking lot in blankets. Industrial Park Workers say fire alarm went off before evacuation. #NEWSCENTERmaine — Dustin Wlodkowski (@DWLODKOWSKI) June 9, 2017

