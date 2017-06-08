WLBZ
Bomb threat reported at L.L. Bean manufacturing facility

Dustin Wlodkowski, WCSH 9:02 PM. EDT June 08, 2017

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The L.L. Bean manufacturing facility in Brunswick has been cleared after a bomb threat forced the building to evacuate Thursday evening.

Brunswick Police say they were called to the facility on Industrial Parkway around 6 p.m. 200 employees were evacuated as a precaution while K-9 units worked to sweep the building.

Workers were allowed back inside after three hours.

