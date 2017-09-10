WLBZ
Close

'Bored' teen turns brother into creepy clown from Stephen King's 'It'

Staff , WCSH 5:56 AM. EDT September 11, 2017

What do you get when you’re a bored teenager, have a baby brother, a talent for photography and a fondness for creepy clowns?

Well, ask Meridian, Mississippi young man, Eagan Tilghman.

In a post made on Twitter, Tilgman said he got bored one day and decided to do a photoshoot with his 3-year-old brother, Louie, and the results were, well, we’ll just get out of the way of these images…

Yeah, so that happened.

Tilghman cited the creepy clown, Pennywise, from the Stephen King novel “It” inspired him to do the photoshoot.

The teen said he loves creepy clowns, but it isn’t all unsettling imagery for him.

“You can see an image and feel things with it, and I’m proud to say these are perfect, therefore they’re a perfect glimpse into how I see the world,” Tilgman wrote on Facebook.

The pictures have landed Tilghman with some much-deserved notoriety, even getting him a story in his local newspaper.

Indeed, the pictures have been shared on Facebook more than 1,200 times, generating hundreds of comments and spooking the socks off just about anyone who sees them.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories