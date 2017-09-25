Bound and determined to celebrate Lobster Day

Sharon straps her hands shut with rubber bands to see what its like for lobsters after they've been caught

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Getting work done was extra challenging for the MORNING REPORT team on National Lobster Day.

It wasn't the thought of a lobster dinner that distracted them. It was the rubber bands tied that were strapped around their hands like lobsters after they've been caught.

Sharon, Lee, Todd and Katie all agreed to spend a few minutes all trussed up while trying to go about their regular duties.

By they end of the experiment, they shared something else in common with lobster. They were also pretty red in the face.

