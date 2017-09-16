Jose is a category one hurricane as of Saturday evening with winds to 80 mph. Over the next three days, the storm is expected to move to the north, passing between Bermuda and the east coast of the United States.

As its track into the middle of next week is coming into better focus, a direct hit on Maine and the rest of New England is looking unlikely.

The official track from the National Hurricane Center takes the center of the storm approximately 250 miles southeast of the Maine coast. This is far enough away to keep most of the rain and wind offshore.

This seems to be the most likely track at the moment.

Maine would see "fringe" effects from the storm if this track occurs. The strongest wind and heaviest rain would remain far offshore (typically, the strongest wind is on the east side of a hurricane, which wouldn't come close to Maine).

Periods of rain and some wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph would be possible, particularly Tuesday night into Wednesday.

If this track occurs, the mountains and Canadian border towns would likely stay dry.

However, even with a track a few hundred miles offshore, the coast and mariners will be impacted.

Waves will build to 10 to 15 feet, highest offshore, during the day on Wednesday.

Coincidentally, the highest tide of the month occurs Wednesday night. Even with the center of the storm far away, splashover and erosion could be exacerbated.

Those with boating or marine interests should consider preparing during Sunday and Monday's nice weather. The impact at our beaches may be similar to a moderate nor'easter.

Follow our updates on the storm's track over the next few days. While a direct hit remains highly unlikely, any shift by 100 or 150 miles in the storm's track would bring more rain and wind into southern and central Maine.

